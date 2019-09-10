|
A funeral Mass for Dorothy Doerr, 95, Union, will be Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph-Neier Church, Union.
Burial will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at St. Theresa Cemetery, Dixon.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Doerr died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
She is survived by four sons, Robert L. Doerr and wife Celeste, Kevin Doerr and wife Cindy, all of New Haven, Kenneth Doerr and wife Julie, St. Clair, and Karl Doerr and wife Christi, Doolittle; four daughters, Sharon Wildebrandt and husband Ronald, Rosebud, Karen Dierking and husband Nathan, Brenda Bolzenius and husband Valery, all of Beaufort, and Katherine Doerr, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019