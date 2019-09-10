Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Doerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Doerr

Send Flowers
Dorothy Doerr Obituary
A funeral Mass for Dorothy Doerr, 95, Union, will be Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph-Neier Church, Union.
Burial will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at St. Theresa Cemetery, Dixon.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Doerr died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
She is survived by four sons, Robert L. Doerr and wife Celeste, Kevin Doerr and wife Cindy, all of New Haven, Kenneth Doerr and wife Julie, St. Clair, and Karl Doerr and wife Christi, Doolittle; four daughters, Sharon Wildebrandt and husband Ronald, Rosebud, Karen Dierking and husband Nathan, Brenda Bolzenius and husband Valery, all of Beaufort, and Katherine Doerr, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.