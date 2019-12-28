|
Dorothy E. Leary, nee Holbrook, 88, Washington, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Washington.
Dorothy, daughter of the late Robert Holbrook and wife Margaret, nee Joiner, was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Atlanta, Ga. She received her education from Georgia Teachers College. On June 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Albert Leary, in Decatur, Ga.
Dorothy taught school for many years and took pride in establishing a day care center at the Cokesbury UMC in Pensacola, Fla., in the early 1970s. She was very active in civic organizations, church groups, including the United Methodist Women, and volunteer work at her grandchildren's schools and the hospital. She and Al loved to travel and visited many interesting places and many family members. Seeing the Passion Play in Germany, the beautiful Hawaiian Islands, and the Rose Parade in Pasadena were some of her travel highlights. She was very artistically talented and enjoyed all kinds of crafts. Spending time with her precious family was her absolute favorite thing to do.
Among her survivors are her husband of 65 years, Albert Leary, Washington; two children, Robert Leary and wife Lyn, Columbus, Ohio, and Laura Carder, Washington; three sisters, Martha West, The Villages, Fla., Roberta Floyd and husband Howard, Thomasville, Ga., and Anna Brown and husband Richard, Edmond, Okla.; five grandchildren, Michael Leary and wife Brandi, Jennifer Kendall, Jamie Glamann and husband Jim, William Leary, and Allison Nitschke and husband Shane; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.
Inurnment was at First United Methodist Cemetery, Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mercy Hospice or the Presbyterian Church of Washington.
The Leary family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 28, 2019