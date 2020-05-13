|
|
Dorothy F. Bolzenius, nee Kopmann, 97, Washington, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Dorothy, daughter of the late Frederick Kopmann and wife Martha, nee Struckhoff, was born Oct. 28, 1922, in Augusta. She received her education from Immaculate Conception School in Augusta. On Oct. 26, 1946, she was united in marriage to Albert Bolzenius, at Immaculate Conception Church in Augusta. Dorothy was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church, St. Francis Borgia Ladies Sodality, V.F.W. 2661 Auxiliary and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.
Among her survivors are three daughters, Joyce Simons and husband Joe, Joan Unnerstall and husband Mark, and Ann Bolzenius, all of Washington; four grandchildren, Bryan and Christopher Simons, both of Washington, Aaron Unnerstall and wife Shannon, Lake Saint Louis, and Erica Ryals and husband Zach, Washington; two great-grandchildren, Peyton Unnerstall and Teddy Ryals; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bolzenius; two grandchildren, P.J. and Patrick Simons; her parents; and four sisters, Wanda DiNapoli, Laurie Freihaut, Millie Koenen and Mary Lou Kargus.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at noon. Interment will be in St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Borgia Church or the St. Francis Borgia Ladies Sodality.
The Bolzenius family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020