A private family service for Dorothy Hanneken, 78, Washington, will be Monday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
A public celebration of life memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hanneken died Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Steve Hanneken and wife Jonne. Marthasville; one daughter, Donna Jacquin and husband Dale, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2020