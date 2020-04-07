|
An online livestream of the graveside service for Dorothy I. Kasmann, nee Althage, 93, Union, will be Wednesday, April 8, at 11 a.m.
In-person attendance is limited to 10 members of the immediate family.
A link to the livestream will be available in the service section of the obituary at miller.wolfefuneralhomes.net or facebook.com/NieburgVittMiller.
Mrs. Kasmann died Monday, April 6, at her home.
She is survived by one son, Faron Kasmann and wife Dana; one daughter, Debbie Clithero and husband Dale; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 7, 2020