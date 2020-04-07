Home

Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Dorothy I. Kasmann

Dorothy I. Kasmann Obituary
An online livestream of the graveside service for Dorothy I. Kasmann, nee Althage, 93, Union, will be Wednesday, April 8, at 11 a.m.
In-person attendance is limited to 10 members of the immediate family.
A link to the livestream will be available in the service section of the obituary at miller.wolfefuneralhomes.net or facebook.com/NieburgVittMiller.
Mrs. Kasmann died Monday, April 6, at her home.
She is survived by one son, Faron Kasmann and wife Dana; one daughter, Debbie Clithero and husband Dale; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 7, 2020
