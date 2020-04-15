|
|
Dorothy Kasmann, nee Althage, 93, Union, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Lyon, to the late Aldoph and Ella, nee Kormeier, Althage. She was united in marriage to the late Virgil Kasmann Sept. 1, 1946.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of Port Hudson Ebenezer Lutheran Church near Lyon, where she was baptized and confirmed, attended elementary school and married. Virgil and Dorothy worked in Kirkwood when they were first married, but soon moved to a small farm near Lyon to raise their family. In 1966, the Kasmanns^moved to their home near Union, where Dorothy resided until her death.
Most of Dorothy's life's work was in food service: Decker's Restaurant, Schulte's Cafeteria, East Central College and McDonald's. She enjoyed caring for her garden and her many flowers, quilting, making yo-yos, playing cards but most of all, her family and friends.
Those left to celebrate Dorothy's life are her children, Debra (Dale) Clithero, Nixa, and Faron (Dana) Kasmann, Washington; her grandchildren, Kyle (Robyn), Brian (Jenny), Corey (Michelle) Kasmann, Julie (Chad) Crego, Scott (Lindsey) Clithero and Lauren (Martin) Hedgecoke; 13 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ryker, Kylan, Brody, Wade, Kayleigh, Kelsee, Kenzie, Kadie, Leo, Penn, Pax and Gunnar; three brothers, Howard, Gilbert and Richard Althage; two sisters, Esther Scheer and Mary Olson; her sister-in-law, Betty Kasmann; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church or Mercy Hospice.
The Kasmann family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020