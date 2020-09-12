Dorothy Lucille Clark, nee Paddock, 87, St. Clair, departed this life in Washington, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.



Dorothy was born in Bayard, Kan., Aug. 18, 1933, daughter of Thomas Robert Paddock and Verna Etta Paddock, nee Gillham. On March 16, 1952, she was united in marriage to William Edward Clark and four children came to bless this union.



Dorothy was a Christian and for the past 22 years, was a faithful attendee of Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell. She was a former member of First Assembly of God Church in St. Clair, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and past church secretary/treasurer.



Dorothy was an active and outgoing lady. As a young woman she was a member of the Ninety-Nines, Women Pilots Association. She also enjoyed working in the office of the family business, Clark and Sons Well Drilling in St. Clair. Dorothy remained an avid NASCAR fan throughout her life. She enjoyed many other hobbies and interests, including feeding hummingbirds, crocheting and knitting. Nothing made her happier than the time she spent with her family and many wonderful memories were created.



Dorothy is survived by three children, Pam Church and husband Rob, Dittmer, William Clark, known to most as Bill, and wife Carol, Buchanan, Va., and Gina King and husband Russ, St. Clair; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Jellinek and husband Jason, House Springs, David Church and wife Stephanie, St. Clair, Heather Pickard and husband Tim, Union, Bill Clark, Jolee King, both of St. Clair, and Shaun Clark and Dillon Hoback, both of Buchanan, Va.; one sister, Sandra Brown and significant other Russell, Kinsley, Kan.; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Paddock and Verna Paddock Massengill; son, Paul Lyle Clark; former husband, William Clark; and brother, Rick Paddock.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.



Interment followed in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, Lonedell.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





