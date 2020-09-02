1/1
Dorothy L. Stone
1935 - 2020
Dorothy L. Stone, nee Mayfield, 84, Bourbon, formerly of Pacific, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Dorothy, daughter of the late John Mayfield and wife Bessie, nee Cassidy, was born Dec. 1, 1935, in Goodland. She was married to the late Floyd Stone.

Among her survivors are two children, Darrell Stone, Washington, and Terri Fann and husband Dale, Bourbon; four siblings, Goldie Fox, Robertsville, Wilma Nappier and husband Ronnie, Catawissa, Ed Mayfield, St. Clair, and Oliver Mayfield, Pacific; 10 grandchildren, Darrell Stone, Mandy Stone, Candice Griggs, Carly Griggs, Catrina Griggs, John Griggs, Felicia Fann, Kyle Fann, Dalton Fann and Samantha Stroup; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Stone; son, Paul Stone; her parents; and seven siblings, Don Mayfield, James Mayfield, Bobby Mayfield, Sylvia Ward, Louise Wells, Corina Poertner and Elmer Mayfield.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
