|
|
Dorothy Marie Doerr, nee Eckstein, 95, Union, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Dorothy, daughter of the late Edward Eckstein and wife Rose, nee Schmitt, was born April 2, 1924, in St. Clair. She received her education at St. Joseph Catholic School-Neier. At the start of World War II, she got a job at Curtiss Wright, a manufacturer of aircrafts. She was "Rosie the Riveter."^On a blind date, Dorothy met the love of her life, James Doerr. They were united in marriage April 26, 1947, at St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. They made their home in St. Louis, and in 1969, moved to the Krakow area. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker and mother to the 10 children who blessed their marriage. She was a member of St. Joseph Neier Church.
Dorothy is survived by four daughters, Sharon Wildebrandt and husband Ronald, Rosebud, Karen Dierking and husband Nathan, Brenda Bolzenius and husband Valery, all of Beaufort, and Katherine Doerr, Union; four sons, Robert L. Doerr and wife Celeste, Kevin Doerr and wife Cindy, all of New Haven, Kenneth Doerr and wife Julie, St. Clair, and Karl Doerr and wife Christi, Doolittle; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Albertha Marchi, Crestwood; and one sister-in-law, Jackie Doerr, Texas state.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Doerr, Nov. 16, 2001; two sons, Raymond Doerr and Fredrick Doerr; her parents; and seven brothers and sisters, Irene Stuesse, Lorraine Voss, Edward Eckstein, Elmer Eckstein, Walter Eckstein, Alphonse Eckstein and Melvin Eckstein.
Visitation for Dorothy was held Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Neier Church.
Burial followed at 3 p.m. at St. Theresa Cemetery, Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said or memorials given to the St. Theresa Cemetery Fund or the .
The Doerr family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 14, 2019