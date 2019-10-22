Home

Dorothy M. King Obituary
A funeral service for Dorothy Marie King, nee Martin, 72, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be in Cove Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. King died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Bobby King and wife Melody, St. Clair; four daughters, Sheila Marler and husband Tom, Tracy King, Marcie King and Ariel Jones, all of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 22, 2019
