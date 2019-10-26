Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
Dorothy M. KIng


1946 - 2019
Dorothy M. KIng Obituary
Dorothy Marie King, nee Martin, 72, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Fenton.

Dorothy was born Dec. 29, 1946, in Marble Hill, the daughter of Paul Martin and wife Gladys May, nee Welker. On July 31, 1965, she was united in marriage to Douglas Gordon King, and they were blessed to have four children, and raised one grandchild as their own.

Dorothy was a Christian and longtime member of First Assembly of God Church in St. Clair. She was a very active member of her church and spent time visiting homebound and nursing home residents. She made caring for her home and family her career in life, and she never tired of her job. Going to church was one of her favorite pastimes. When her children had families of their own, her grandchildren were always a priority to her, and she cherished the time they spent together.

Dorothy is survived by five children, Sheila Marler and husband Tom, Tracy King, the Rev. Bobby King and wife Melody, Marcie King and Ariel Jones, all of St. Clair; two brothers, Gary Martin, Barnhart, and Michael Lincoln, Marble Hill; two sisters, Bonnie Haynes, Anna, Ill., and Shirley Eaker, Marble Hill; her longtime best friend, Sue Lowe, St. Clair; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas King; her parents, Paul Martin and Gladys Martin Lincoln; her stepfather, Paul Lincoln; four brothers, Larry Martin, Roger Lincoln, Ronnie Lincoln and Ike Lincoln; and one sister, Donna Kay Burkman.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. David Godat officiating.

Interment was in Cove Cemetery, St. Clair.

The King family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 26, 2019
