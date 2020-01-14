Home

Dorothy Matthews Obituary
A funeral Mass for Dorothy Matthews, 92, Union, will be Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Union.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Matthews died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She is survived by her two sons, Dale Matthews and wife Betty, and Mark Matthews and wife Kathy, all of Union; one daughter, Joyce Copeland, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020
