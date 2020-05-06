Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Dorothy R. Hanneken


1941 - 2020
Dorothy R. Hanneken Obituary
Hanneken

- 1941 - 2020 -

Dorothy Rose Hanneken, nee Alfermann, 78, Washington, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Dorothy, daughter of the late Victor Alfermann and wife Leonilda, nee Holtmeier, was born July 23, 1941, in Washington. She received her education at St. Ann's Grade School. Dorothy was united in marriage to Leo Hanneken May 26, 1962, at St. Ann's Church in Clover Bottom. The couple made their home in Krakow, and three children blessed their union.

Dorothy worked at Deb Shoe, Missourian Publishing Company and Enduro Binders. She was a member of St. Gertrude^Church and Western Catholic Union. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events, watching the Cardinals play baseball, reading and socializing with her many friends.

She is survived by one son, Steve Hanneken and wife Jonne, Marthasville; one daughter, Donna Jacquin and husband Dale, Washington; five grandchildren, Nathan Jacquin and wife Mahala, Nick Jacquin, Brendan Hanneken, Brady Hanneken and Bailey Hanneken; one great-granddaughter, Harper Jacquin; two sisters-in-law, Pat Seibert and husband Mike, Cuba, Mo., and Irene Hanneken, Washington; three brothers-in-law, Leonard Hanneken and wife Karen, Don Hanneken and wife Linda, all of Washington, and Carl Hanneken and wife Norma, Union; nieces; nephews; many other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Hanneken, Feb. 4, 2016; her son, Dennis Hanneken, Nov. 28, 2013; her parents; and two brothers, Ralph Alfermann and Robert Alfermann.

A private family service was held Monday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

A public celebration of life memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said, memorials given to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Vincent School or St. Gertrude School. Please send memorials in care of Donna Jacquin, #5 Wagon Wheel Lane, Washington, MO 63090.

The Hanneken Family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 6, 2020
