Pitman Funeral Home
106 W Lions St
Jonesburg, MO 63351
(636) 488-5600
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Home
106 W Lions St
Jonesburg, MO 63351
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Home
106 W Lions St
Jonesburg, MO 63351
Dorothy R. Landwehr Obituary
Dorothy R. Landwehr, nee Kleine, 97, New Florence, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at St. Andrew's Nursing Home, New Florence.

Dorothy was born Nov. 25, 1921, in St. Louis, to John Kleine and wife Rose. She worked for Beacon Shoe Factory in Jonesburg. Dorothy loved gardening, bird watching, cats and dogs. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Carol Shepherd, Mexico, Mo.; son, Dennis (Gloria) Landwehr, Warrenton; four grandchildren Amanda (Neal) Davis, Jason Landwehr, Derek Shepherd and Oliver Landwehr; and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaylee, Leigha and Adarian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Paul Landwehr; father, John Kleine; and mother, Rose Kleine.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 106 W. Lions, Jonesburg.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Jonesburg City Cemetery, Jonesburg.

Memorials to the Down Syndrome Guild of Central Missouri, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Jonesburg.
Published in The Missourian on May 30, 2019
