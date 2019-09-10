Home

Dorothy R. Markin

Dorothy R. Markin Obituary
A funeral Mass for Dorothy Rose Markin, nee Laflin, 98, Union, will be Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Markin died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, James Billings and wife Sandra, Leewood, Kan., and Paul Billings and wife Linda, Spencer, Ohio; three daughters, Deborah Knight, Union, Mary Day and husband John, Marthasville, and Rebecca Moon and husband Don, Willow Park, Texas; one stepdaughter, Loa Becker, Maple River, Iowa; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 10, 2019
