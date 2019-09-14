|
|
Dorothy Rose Markin, nee Laflin, 98, Union, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Dorothy was born Aug. 12, 1921, in St. Louis, to Frederick Laflin and wife Emma, nee Hartmann. Dorothy attended Gerald Grade School before attending Gerald High School for two years, and then finishing her education at Sullivan High School. After high school, Dorothy joined the Women's Army Corps, and proudly served her country during World War II. She was united in marriage to Harold Billings Dec. 21, 1944, in Warrington, England, and the marriage was blessed with two sons and one daughter. Mr. Billings passed away in 1949. Dorothy was united in marriage to Tom Hall Aug. 11, 1951, and the marriage was blessed with two daughters. Mr. Hall passed away in 1986, and Dorothy was united in marriage to James F. Markin.
Besides being a full-time wife and mother, Dorothy also enjoyed a successful career outside the home as a telephone operator for Ozark Central Telephone Company, and then Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for many years, and later a member of St. Joseph-Neier Catholic Church. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved her family dearly and cherished every opportunity she had to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, James Billings and wife Sandra, Leawood, Kan., and Paul Billings and wife Linda, Spencer, Ohio; three daughters, Deborah Knight, Union, Mary Day and husband John, Marthasville, and Rebecca Moon and husband Don, Willow Park, Texas; one stepdaughter, Loa Becker, Maple River, Iowa; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her three husbands; her parents; and two sisters, Ethel Brinkmann and Laverne Boone.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Union, with the Rev. Kevin Schmittgens officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Dorothy to Franklin County Honor Flight.
The Markin family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 14, 2019