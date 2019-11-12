Home

Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
A funeral service for Dorothy Stricker, 82, Labadie, will be Thursday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Stricker died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Stricker, Labadie; two daughters, Joyce Stevens and husband David, Washington, and Connie Riegel and husband J.R., Labadie; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019
