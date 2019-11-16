|
Dorothy Stricker, nee Sontag, 82, Labadie, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Dorothy, daughter of the late Elmer Sontag and wife Catherine, nee Rausch, was born July 11, 1937, in Jedburgh. Dorothy was baptized July 25, 1937, at St. John Lutheran Church, in Ellisville, and confirmed May 31, 1951, at St. Paul's Church in Des Peres. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for nearly 70 years. On May 31, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald Stricker at Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Washington. Dorothy volunteered her time at Mercy Hospital, loved going on bus trips and playing cards.
Among her survivors are three children, Stanley Stricker, Labadie, Joyce Stevens and husband David, Washington, and Connie Riegel and husband J.R., Labadie; one sister, Marion Schwentker, Harvester; her grandchildren, Jamie Webb and husband Donnie, Krystle Walbrecht and husband Barry, Justin Riegel and wife Ashley, and Tiffany Riegel; great-grandchildren, Randy, Kelsie, Christian, Kaleb, Macie, Garet, Maddox, Ava, Sophie, Emelia, Jaxon, Charlotte and Jace; in-laws, Ralph Stricker, Labadie, Anna Mae Voss and husband Steve, Washington, and Alphonse Meyer, Labadie; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Stricker, and her parents.
Visitation was held Thursday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington, with a funeral service, beginning at 1 p.m.
Interment was in Bethel Cemetery, Labadie.
Memorial donations may be made to the or Bethel Cemetery.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 16, 2019