Dorothy Trentmann, nee Ballmann, 88, Washington, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Dorothy, daughter of the late John Ballmann and wife Alvena, nee Moellering, was born Aug. 8, 1931. On June 18, 1955, she married Gerald Trentmann, at St. Vincent's Church in Dutzow. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and canning the vegetables she raised. She was always ready to prepare a meal for guests. She loved mowing her lawn and took pride in her yard.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Gerald Trentmann, Washington; her children, Linda Papa and husband Steve, Keller, Texas, Dale Trentmann and wife ZoAnn, Gerald Trentmann II and wife Valerie, all of Washington, and Lisa Adams and husband John, Shawnee Mission, Kan.; grandchildren, Jacob Papa, Alex Papa, Ashley Cull and husband Jason, Danielle Mooney and fiance William Strohmeier, Lauren Vlasak and husband Kurt, Andrew Trentmann, Nichole Adams and Leah Adams; great-grandchildren, Ella, Ava, Langston and Brynlee; sisters-in-law, Darlene Ballmann, Bonnie Ballmann, Ruth Lottmann, Dolores "Tootsie" Trentmann and Norma Wesselschmidt; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Anthony Ballmann and Fredrick Ballmann; father- and mother-in-law, August and Elsie Trentmann; brother- and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Rita Trentmann; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Lottmann, Raenhardt Wesselschmidt and Delano Trentmann.
Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Gertrude?Church, Krakow.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Gertrude Grade School.?
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2019