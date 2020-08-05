1/2
Dorsey Amburgy
1927 - 2020
Dorsey Amburgy, 92, Washington, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

Dorsey was born Oct. 26, 1927, to his parents, Curt Amburgy and Lucille, nee Burns. He proudly served his country during World War II. On June 3, 1950, he married his wife, Irene Quernheim, in Kirkwood.

Dorsey is survived by his children, Roger Amburgy, Missouri state, Joyce Webb, Nebraska state, Polly Eye and husband Mike, and Michael Amburgy and wife Susie, all of Missouri state; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Amburgy; sons, Leonard, Charles and Russell Amburgy; his parents; five sisters; and three brothers.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. A memorial service will follow the visitation, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Paul Scheperle officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
AUG
8
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
