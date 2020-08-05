1/2
Douglas L. Stillwell
1959 - 2020
Douglas Lee Stillwell, 60, Tomah, Wis., formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Villa Pines Living Center, Friendship, Wis.

Douglas was born Aug. 26, 1959, in La Chapelle-St. Mesmin, France, to Donald Gene Stillwell and Laura Minnie Ebker. Douglas grew up in Union and Effingham, Ill., before enlisting in the military. Douglas was part of the 82nd Airborne and participated in the Invasion of Grenada. After his military service, Douglas attended Eastern Illinois University, where he obtained his bachelor's degree.

Douglas was a traveler and loved a good adventure. He spent the better part of his career in construction management, working on major projects for branches of the military. His career took him all over the United States, and he also spent time in Afghanistan at Bagram Air Base. Douglas loved his time in New Orleans, Honolulu, Alaska and Seattle, to name a few.

Douglas enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, rock music and walking his beloved dog, Lexi. Douglas was a member of the American Legion and an avid supporter of PBS.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James David Stillwell; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

He is survived by his sisters, Lanicia Gibson, Union; Tecla Winfrey, Indianapolis, Ind., and Brenda Stillwell, Albuquerque, N.M.; brother, Robert Stillwell, Chino Hills, Calif.; brother, Jay and sister-in-law, Amy Stillwell, Oviedo, Fla.; stepmother, Faith Stillwell, Indianapolis, Ind; a much-loved aunt and uncle, Dave and Mary Stillwell, Gilbertsville, Ky.; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

According to Douglas' wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services and interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial to the American Cancer Society or the donor's charity of choice can be made.

Roseberry's Funeral Home, Friendship, Wis., is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 5, 2020.
