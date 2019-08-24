Home

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
Douglas W. Menke


1962 - 2019
Douglas W. Menke Obituary
Douglas William Menke, 57, Jefferson City, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City.

He was born Feb. 1, 1962, in Washington, the son of William and Mary Ann (Jasper) Menke.

Doug was employed for many years as a carpenter and cook in both Florida and Missouri. He enjoyed working with his hands, cooking, especially barbecue, and anything water related or being on a beach. He was a very creative individual who will be missed by all who knew him.

Doug is survived by one son, Joshua Menke (Krista), Linn; his mother, Mary Ann Menke, Jefferson City; two sisters, Ruthie Adams, California, Mo., and Debra Menke, Jefferson City; seven grandchildren, Avery, Jayden, Temperance, Kailey, Gabriel, Karaline and Kora; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Julian Menke; his father, William Menke; and one sister, Barbara Schenewerk.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the home of Dan and Jean Carpenter, 7712 Twin Lake Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Those wishing to send condolences to the family may do so at www.WoodsMemorialServices.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, 611 E. Capitol Ave., Jefferson City, MO 65101, 573-636-2424.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019
