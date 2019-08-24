|
Douglas William Menke, 57, Jefferson City, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City.
He was born Feb. 1, 1962, in Washington, the son of William and Mary Ann (Jasper) Menke.
Doug was employed for many years as a carpenter and cook in both Florida and Missouri. He enjoyed working with his hands, cooking, especially barbecue, and anything water related or being on a beach. He was a very creative individual who will be missed by all who knew him.
Doug is survived by one son, Joshua Menke (Krista), Linn; his mother, Mary Ann Menke, Jefferson City; two sisters, Ruthie Adams, California, Mo., and Debra Menke, Jefferson City; seven grandchildren, Avery, Jayden, Temperance, Kailey, Gabriel, Karaline and Kora; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Julian Menke; his father, William Menke; and one sister, Barbara Schenewerk.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the home of Dan and Jean Carpenter, 7712 Twin Lake Drive, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
