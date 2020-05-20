|
"Bennie" Aycock
- 1933 - 2020 -
Doyle Bennette "Bennie" Aycock, 87, Pacific, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Bennie was born May 1, 1933, in Lexora, Ark., to Felix and Glenn Mary, nee Evans, Aycock. Bennie was a member of Pacific United Methodist Church. Bennie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was an over-the-road truck driver for almost 20 years, and was an active father and community member.
Bennie is survived by his three daughters, Becky (Mike) Butler, Jenni (Patrick) Belding and Amy (Jay) Straulin; 12 grandchildren, Kati (Chris) Wamhoff, Megan Yoakum, Ben Yoakum, Madison Butler, Nicholas (Kristin) Meador, Christopher Meador, Jackson Straulin, Jamison Straulin, Matt (Beth) Belding, Mark (Jamie) Belding, Mike Belding and Angela Belding; 14 great-grandchildren, Cooper S., Benjamin, Kaiden, Quentin, Demi, Caroline, Owen, Lane, Reed, Reese, Mae, Evie, Harper and Cooper B.; sister, Barbara (Jr.) Brown, Texas state; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Linda, nee Wood; his grandson, Michael Butler; his parents; and his brother, Jim.
Visitation for Bennie was scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, with a committal ceremony and fully military honors at a later date when restrictions are lifted. The interment will include a celebration of life.
Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020