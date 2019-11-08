|
A celebration of life for Duane Morton, 76, Lonedell, will be Saturday, Nov. 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Luebbering Hall, Luebbering.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Mr. Morton died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Morton, nee McBride, Lonedell; two daughters, Ramona Samel and husband Daniel, and Misti LaTurno and husband Tim, all of Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 8, 2019