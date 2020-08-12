1/1
Dwayne Poole
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne F. Poole, 56, Flemington, formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Springfield.

Dwayne, son of David Poole and wife Shirley, nee Frasier, was born Nov. 29, 1963, in St. Louis.

He was a 1981 graduate of Pacific High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Florida. Dwayne was employed at Sayers Printing in St. Louis for 18 years and went on to Primerica Financial Services and RR Donnelley in Owensville.

On Feb. 14, 1996, he was united in marriage to Trina Schiller in Union.

Dwayne played bass guitar for numerous bands over the years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, diving, riding motorcycles, being on the lake and anything outdoors. Being a kid at heart, Halloween was his favorite holiday. As the mentor of the family, he was always a tremendous help to others and loved spending time with his family. He played a crucial part in the lives of his nieces and nephews by helping raise them.

Dwayne is survived by his wife, Trina Poole, Flemington; two children, Christine Simmons and husband Patrick, Union, and David Poole, Frisco, Texas; two nieces he raised as his own, Octavia McElhaney and Dezaray Zeilmann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Diana Roberts, Chuck (Tonya) Schiller, Cheryl (Ed ^"Skeet") Richardson, Herbert (Gayle) Schiller and Lesa Messex, all of Union; nieces and nephews, April (Howie) Thompson and family, Kyler Richardson and family, all of Union, Derek (Jessica) Schiller and family, Bismarck, Mo., Amy Morris and family, Nathan Rench and family, Ashlee Sullenger and family, all of Union, and Laura, Alex, Harrison Knoll and family; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, David and Shirley Poole, and his twin brother, Dwight Poole.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a memorial service at 1 p.m.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association are preferred.

The Poole family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved