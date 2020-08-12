Dwayne F. Poole, 56, Flemington, formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Springfield.
Dwayne, son of David Poole and wife Shirley, nee Frasier, was born Nov. 29, 1963, in St. Louis.
He was a 1981 graduate of Pacific High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Florida. Dwayne was employed at Sayers Printing in St. Louis for 18 years and went on to Primerica Financial Services and RR Donnelley in Owensville.
On Feb. 14, 1996, he was united in marriage to Trina Schiller in Union.
Dwayne played bass guitar for numerous bands over the years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, diving, riding motorcycles, being on the lake and anything outdoors. Being a kid at heart, Halloween was his favorite holiday. As the mentor of the family, he was always a tremendous help to others and loved spending time with his family. He played a crucial part in the lives of his nieces and nephews by helping raise them.
Dwayne is survived by his wife, Trina Poole, Flemington; two children, Christine Simmons and husband Patrick, Union, and David Poole, Frisco, Texas; two nieces he raised as his own, Octavia McElhaney and Dezaray Zeilmann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Diana Roberts, Chuck (Tonya) Schiller, Cheryl (Ed ^"Skeet") Richardson, Herbert (Gayle) Schiller and Lesa Messex, all of Union; nieces and nephews, April (Howie) Thompson and family, Kyler Richardson and family, all of Union, Derek (Jessica) Schiller and family, Bismarck, Mo., Amy Morris and family, Nathan Rench and family, Ashlee Sullenger and family, all of Union, and Laura, Alex, Harrison Knoll and family; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents, David and Shirley Poole, and his twin brother, Dwight Poole.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a memorial service at 1 p.m.
Memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association are preferred.
