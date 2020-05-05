Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Dylan Eggerding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dylan R. Eggerding

Send Flowers
Dylan R. Eggerding Obituary
A service for Dylan Ray Eggerding, 22, St. Clair, will be Thursday, May 7, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Eggerding died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He is survived by one daughter, Kendyll Mae Eggerding; his girlfriend, Chasity Oates, St. Clair; his mother, Janice Eaves and husband Robert, St. Clair; his father, Brian Eggerding, Pearland, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dylan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -