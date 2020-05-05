|
A service for Dylan Ray Eggerding, 22, St. Clair, will be Thursday, May 7, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Eggerding died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He is survived by one daughter, Kendyll Mae Eggerding; his girlfriend, Chasity Oates, St. Clair; his mother, Janice Eaves and husband Robert, St. Clair; his father, Brian Eggerding, Pearland, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 5, 2020