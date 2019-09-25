|
Earl Gotfried Mallinckrodt, 83, Augusta, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
Earl was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Augusta. He was the beloved husband of Janet Mallinckrodt, nee Kropp, Augusta. He also is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (fiance Dave Speckhals) Mallinckrodt, Augusta; sister, Audrey Mallinckrodt, Dayton, Ohio; and two grandsons, Jay (Morgan) Foster, St. Clair, and Joshua (Lindsey) Foster, Lake of the Ozarks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helmuth and Margaret Mallinckrodt; two brothers, Chester Mallinckrodt and Stanley Mallinckrodt; and one sister, Hazel Kratochvil.
Earl was a cherished lifetime member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ. He served Augusta for over 50 years as a firefighter. Earl was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He also enjoyed serving his community as a rural mail carrier for 32 years, and was a sexton of Augusta City Cemetery for 27 years. Earl was an avid fan of high school basketball. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Ebenezer U.C.C., Augusta, with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will be in Augusta City Cemetery, Augusta.
Donations may be made payable to Augusta Fire Department or Smile Train, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019