Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ebenezer U.C.C
Augusta, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Ebenezer U.C.C
Augusta,, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Mallinckrodt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl G. Mallinckrodt


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Gotfried Mallinckrodt, 83, Augusta, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

Earl was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Augusta. He was the beloved husband of Janet Mallinckrodt, nee Kropp, Augusta. He also is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (fiance Dave Speckhals) Mallinckrodt, Augusta; sister, Audrey Mallinckrodt, Dayton, Ohio; and two grandsons, Jay (Morgan) Foster, St. Clair, and Joshua (Lindsey) Foster, Lake of the Ozarks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helmuth and Margaret Mallinckrodt; two brothers, Chester Mallinckrodt and Stanley Mallinckrodt; and one sister, Hazel Kratochvil.

Earl was a cherished lifetime member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ. He served Augusta for over 50 years as a firefighter. Earl was a veteran of the Air National Guard. He also enjoyed serving his community as a rural mail carrier for 32 years, and was a sexton of Augusta City Cemetery for 27 years. Earl was an avid fan of high school basketball. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Ebenezer U.C.C., Augusta, with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will be in Augusta City Cemetery, Augusta.

Donations may be made payable to Augusta Fire Department or Smile Train, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.

Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now