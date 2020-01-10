|
|
|
A funeral service for Earnest "Ernie" Yawn, 56, Union, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Entombment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Yawn died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
He is survived by wife, Tina Yawn, Union; two sons, Jonathan Yawn and wife Nichole, and Mathew Yawn, all of Union; his mother, Ruby Hodge, Roanoke, Va.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 10, 2020