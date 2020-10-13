A funeral service for Ed Todd, Union, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, at noon.

Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Todd passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Todd, Union; one daughter, Tonia Johnson and husband Donald Schwartz, Warsaw; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



