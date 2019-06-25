|
|
|
A funeral service for Edgar "Ray" Bishop, 79, Union, formerly of St. Louis, was held Tuesday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, St. Louis.
Burial followed in Lakewood Park Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Bishop died Thursday, June 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Bishop, nee Wehmeier, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 25, 2019
