Edgar Koelling
1927 - 2020
- 1927 - 2020 -

Edgar Koelling, 92, Union, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

Edgar, son of the late Dewey Koelling and wife Marie, nee Nolting, was born July 20, 1927, in Leslie. He was baptized Oct. 20, 1927, in Gerald, and joined Zion United Church of Christ in Union, July 1, 1962. Edgar was united in marriage to Gladyne West Sept. 4, 1948, at St. Peter's Church in Washington. The couple made their home in Union, and four children blessed this union.

Edgar worked as a masonry contractor and owned Koelling Bricklaying for 43 years. He retired in 1995, when their children took over the business. Edgar was a longtime member of Zion United Church of Christ. He also was a member of Masonic Lodge 593. Edgar's greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

Edgar is survived by three sons, Eddie Koelling and wife Debbie, Union, Dennis Koelling and wife Michele, Washington, and Kevin Koelling and wife Lori, Union; one daughter, Linda Kroeter, Union; seven grandchildren, Matt (Jennifer) Kroeter, Jerod Koelling, Andy Koelling, Hannah (Derrick) Meyer, Emma (Austin) Straatmann, Lindsey (Eric) Renn and Rachel Koelling; seven great-grandchildren, Luke and Ella Kroeter, Chase and Ryker Koelling, Charlie and Liam Meyer, and Blake Renn; one sister, Earline Sickendick; one brother, David Koelling and wife Myrtie; one brother-in-law, George West, Union; many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladyne Koelling, Sept. 21, 2019; one son-in-law, Tony Kroeter; two grandsons, Bradley Kroeter and Nathan Koelling; and his parents.

A funeral service was held Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Zion United Church of Christ.

The Koelling family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 6, 2020.
