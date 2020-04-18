|
Edith L. Woodcock, nee Lands, 79, Washington, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
Edith, daughter of the late Jesse P. Lands and wife Ruth, nee Hall, was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Belgrade. Edith retired from Husky Manufacturing in Pacific. She always loved to be outdoors, and she especially enjoyed the flowers and birds. She was a very proud patriot and supported our veterans. Edith always enjoyed listening to live music, and for many years was an active square dancer.
She is survived by her son, Rocky Parks and wife Nicolette, Boiling Springs, S.C.; her daughter, Valerie Johnson and husband Michael, Maryville, Tenn.; her grandchildren, Christy Wright and husband Jonathon, along with their children, Macy and Luke, Jeremy Johnson, Gage Parks and wife Brandy, along with their children, Cameron, Lila and Logan, and Ian Parks and wife Shelby. She also is survived by sister, Nellie Faye Hahn, brother, Paul Lands and wife Mary, sister, Alice Evans, and brother, John Lands and wife Nancy; many nieces and nephews; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse P. and Ruth Lands.
Services will be private for Edith.
Memorials may be made to Folds of Honor, https://www.
foldsofhonor.org/donate/.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 18, 2020