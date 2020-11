Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Edith Mae Parks, nee Armistead, 82, St. Clair, were held at Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair, at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

A Burial followed.

Mrs. Parks passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

She is survived by two sisters, Mary Ackerman and husband, Bill, Sullivan, and Alice Witt, Farmington; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





