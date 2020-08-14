1/
Edna M. Girardier
A funeral service for Edna Marie Girardier, nee Frossard, 82, St. Clair, will be held Monday, Aug. 17, at noon at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will follow the service at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be at the funeral home, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mrs. Girardier died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in St. Clair.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Girardier, St. Clair; one son, Tim Girardier and wife Glenna, Washington; two daughters, Regina Miller and husband Gary, Villa Ridge, and Cindy Helton, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
