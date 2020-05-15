Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bardot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Bardot

Send Flowers
Edward Bardot Obituary
A funeral service for Edward Bardot, 77, Luebbering, will be Sunday, May 17, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Entombment will be at Crestview Memorial Park in the Haven of Rest Mausoleum, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bardot died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Cancienne, Luebbering; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -