A funeral service for Edward Bardot, 77, Luebbering, will be Sunday, May 17, at 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Entombment will be at Crestview Memorial Park in the Haven of Rest Mausoleum, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 16, from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Mr. Bardot died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Cancienne, Luebbering; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 15, 2020