Edward Brinker, 83, Washington, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Ed, son of the late Herbert Brinker and wife Hildegard, nee Frankenberg, was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Washington. On Oct. 19, 1957, at St. Clare Catholic Church, Ed married Donna Grus. He was a member of the U.S. Air National Guard. For 42 years, he worked at Union Electric, and retired as a construction supervisor. Ed was a life member of the Washington Boat Club, V.F.W., Knights of Columbus and the Hummingbird Club. Ed also volunteered his time at the St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry and Cedarcrest Manor. In his free time, he would tinker as a mechanic to repair cars. He loved to share his knowledge and skills, helping friends with anything they needed.
Ed is survived by his wife, Donna Brinker, Washington; his children, Glenda Sullentrup, Crestwood, Jerome Brinker, Mesa, Ariz., Deborah Albert and husband Jean Potvin, St. Jacob, Ill., Mary Bante and Joseph, Webster Groves, and Thomas Brinker and Shelley Binkley, Columbia; siblings, Verna Kosulic, Lester and Alice Brinker, Donald "Duck" Brinker and wife Luella, New Haven, Harold Brinker and wife Diane "Tuddy," Washington, and Herbert Brinker Jr. and wife Connie, Washington; grandchildren, Jeremy Sullentrup, Jane Sullentrup Stanley, John Albert V, Suzanne Albert, Henry Bante and Owen Bante; seven great-grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Jeanette Brinker, Lorine Brinker and Merald Whitworth; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ralph "Pee Wee"^Brinker, James Brinker and Rita Whitworth; and one brother-in-law, Gene Kosulic.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Washington.
Interment will be at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, St. Francis Borgia Church, the or .
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 2, 2019