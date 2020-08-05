1/1
Edward Chwascinski
1941 - 2020
Edward Chwascinski, 79, Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Ed, son of the late Leo Chwascinski and wife Mamie, nee Krzyzanowski, was born July 29, 1941, in Beaucoup, Ill. He attended grade school in Beaucoup, Ill., St. Michael's in Radom, Ill., and then went on to attend Nashville Community High School in Nashville, Ill. As a teenager, he worked at oiling country roads and also baled straw for sale at a paper factory. Ed also worked at a candy factory and conveyor company. On Nov. 28, 1963, he was united in marriage to Louise Buretta, at St. Michael's Church, in Radom, Ill. Ed was employed in Washington by Zero Mfg., SECO and retired from Hellebusch Tool and Die.

He had a great love for restoring old cars. He restored at least seven cars and trucks, including two for his older two children before it was time for them to drive. His prized project was his 1967 Barracuda convertible, for which he won several awards. Ed loved playing softball, which he started in his teenage years, and enjoyed bowling and golf. Ed belonged to the Washington Little League, coaching soccer for several years, and was the first soccer coach at St. Francis Borgia High School, when soccer was introduced there. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus, where he was a fourth-degree knight and member of the honor guard. Ed was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where he also served as an usher.

Among his survivors are his wife, Louise Chwascinski, Washington; three children, Duane Chwascinski and wife Rhonda, New Haven, Anita Chwascinski, Washington, and Monica Chwascinski, Marthasville; sister, Jeanette Long and husband Mel, Highland, Ill.; grandchildren, Arielle, Jenna and Parker Chwascinski, Travis Sadler and wife Letha, and Justin Sadler and wife Samantha; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Emmalynn and Norah Sadler; in-laws, Carol Chwascinski, Virginia Krus, Evelyn Buretta, Richard Buretta and Gene Buretta; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; and siblings, Margie Malick, Daniel, Clemons and Barney Chwascinski.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.

Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes School or St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Tuition Assistance.

The Chwascinski family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
AUG
5
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
