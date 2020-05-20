|
|
Edward Eugene Bardot, known to all as Ed, 77, Luebbering, departed this life Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Fenton.
Ed was born April 3, 1943, in Washington, son of James Glennon Bardot and wife Mary Catherine, nee Hake. On Aug. 17, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ruthann Wallace, and they were blessed with two children.
Edward was a Christian of the Catholic faith and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, entering November 1966, and receiving his honorable discharge November 1968. During his working career, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, retiring after 25 years with the company. He also was a member and retiree of the United Auto Workers, Local 110 of St. Louis.
Ed loved spending time on his farm, baling hay, raising cattle and caring for his property. He also enjoyed going to auctions in search of a good deal. Going to casinos and going fishing were other favorite pastimes. Ed was a friendly man who knew no stranger. His keen sense of humor and ability to laugh easy are traits that will be missed and never forgotten. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Cancienne, Luebbering; one brother, Richard Bardot and companion Carol, Lonedell; one granddaughter, Hailey Sterling, Luebbering; his special friend, Carol Shackleford, Union; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthann Bardot; his son, Edward A. Bardot, known to all as Eddy; his parents, James and Mary Bardot; and one sister, Betty Tharp.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with Deacon T. J. Wild officiating.
Entombment was in Crestview Memorial Park in the Haven of Rest Mausoleum, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 20, 2020