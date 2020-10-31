Edward J. Skirvin, 70, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.



Ed, son of the late Clyde Skirvin and wife Daisy, nee Mayhood, was born Feb. 24, 1950, in Clarksville. On June 28, 1969, he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Shipley, at St. Francis Borgia Church. Ed loved his music, drag racing, fishing and dancing. He enjoyed watching demolition derbies and spending time with his kids and grandkids.



Among his survivors are his two children, Melissa A. Siebert, Washington, and Shane R. Skirvin and wife Natasha, New Haven; siblings, Linda Thomas and husband Larry, Bloomsdale, Debbie Espowe and husband Chris, St. Clair, Dale Parrett, Warrenton, Joseph Parrett and wife Theresa, Hermann, and Jeffrey Parrett and wife Stacy, Arizona state; grandchildren, Jamie Siem and husband Cody, Jacob Riegel and wife Marissa, Micheal Skirvin, Dakota Siebert, Dominic, Chloe, Daniel and Trevor Skirvin; three great-grandchildren, Carson and Kendall Siem, and Adelynn Riegel; stepfather, Carl Parrett; special friend, Bonnie Wisecarver; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Skirvin; son-in-law, Chris Siebert; and his parents.



Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home.



Interment will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Washington.



Memorial donations can be made to Camp Hope.



The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





