A memorial service for Edward Lee Francis, 64, Union, will be Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Francis died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Elsie Francis, Springfield; one son, Alan Francis and wife Jennifer, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 25, 2020