Or Copy this URL to Share

Private services and inurnment for Edward M. Kelley, 85, Union, will be held at Flat Grove Cemetery, St. James, at a later date.

Mr. Kelley died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his beloved dog, Shila Kelley; great-nephew and caregiver, Bruce Scott and wife Terrie, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store