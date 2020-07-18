1/2
Edward M. Kelley
1934 - 2020
Edward M. Kelley, 85, Union, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.

Ed, son of the late John Kelley and wife Daisy (Cockrell), was born July 21, 1934, in St. James, where he was raised. Ed served his country in the U.S. Army in France. He was employed at West Asphalt Company for over 30 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with horses and his dogs over the years.

He is survived by his beloved dog, Shila Kelley; great-nephew and caregiver, Bruce Scott and wife Terrie, Union; one brother, Charlie Kelley and wife Shirley, St. Louis; one sister, Daisy Geiger, Illinois state; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John and Daisy Kelley; five brothers, George, Ivan, Mace, Martin and Melvin; four sisters, Ada, Martha, Rose and Sadie; one sibling in infancy, Baby Kelley; and dear friend, Steve Martin.

Per Ed's request, he was cremated. Private services and inurnment will be held at a later date at Flat Grove Cemetery, St. James.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations to the Humane Society of Missouri or Longmeadow Ranch in Union, are preferred.

Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 18, 2020.
