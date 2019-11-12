Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Singen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Joe" Singen

Send Flowers
Edward "Joe" Singen Obituary
A funeral service for Edward "Joe" Singen, 77, Foristell, will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Singen died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Singen, nee Cochrane; three sons, Joey Singen and wife Becky, St. Charles, Paul Singen and wife Miwa, St. Peters, and Luke Singen, New Melle; one daughter, Gina Merritt, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -