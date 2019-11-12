|
A funeral service for Edward "Joe" Singen, 77, Foristell, will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Singen died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Singen, nee Cochrane; three sons, Joey Singen and wife Becky, St. Charles, Paul Singen and wife Miwa, St. Peters, and Luke Singen, New Melle; one daughter, Gina Merritt, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019