Edwina F. Nickelson, nee LaMar, 79, Pacific, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Mrs. Nickelson, daughter of the late Edward LaMar and wife Frances, nee Krizek, was born Nov. 16, 1939, in St. Louis. She received her education from Sacred Heart School in Eureka and Pacific High School. On June 21, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald Nickelson at Pacific Assembly of God Church. Edwina worked for Lumpkin Chiropractic in Pacific.



Among her survivors are two sons, Donald George Nickelson and fiancee Leslie Hiler, Pacific, and Christopher Nickelson and wife Tammy, Arnold; one brother, Bud LaMar; three sisters, Patricia Massaro, Claudette Schnars and Verna Nelson; grandchildren, Danielle White and husband Will, Tom Nickelson, Stacey Ackman and Jason Senseney; eight great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Carson, Kailee, Collin, Marisa, Summer, Jayce and Addilynn; along with many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Nickelson; her parents; and brothers, Royal, Robert, Clarence and Vernon.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.



Memorial contributions can be made to the .



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific. Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019