|
|
Eileen A. Borgmann, nee Bade, 91, Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Eileen, daughter of the late Arthur Bade and wife Freda, nee Ziercher, was born Dec. 7, 1927, in St. Louis. Eileen received her education in St. Louis, and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Charles Borgmann Sr. March 19, 1950, at St. John Casco Church in Beaufort. Eileen was a homemaker, raising her eight children. She also was a member of St. Jordan United Church of Christ.
Eileen is survived by five sons, Charles "Chuck" Borgmann and wife Kathy, Beaufort, Philip Borgmann Sr. and wife Terry, Leslie, William Borgmann and wife Diane, Beaufort, Henry Borgmann and wife Michelle, Leslie, and Raymond Borgmann and wife Kerri, Beaufort; three daughters, Judy Sieve and husband Richard, Villa Ridge, Mary Taylor and husband William, Union, and Polly Dierker and husband Steven, St. Louis; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one brother, Albert Bade and wife Marilyn, New Haven; two brothers-in-law, Dan Borgmann and wife Verna, Washington, and Jerry Borgmann and wife Sharon, Union; one sister-in-law, Doris Bade, Leslie; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Borgmann Sr., March 1, 1987; one granddaughter, Barbara Borgmann; her parents; and five brothers and sisters.
A funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Jordan United Church of Christ, Beaufort, with the Rev. Alan LaDage and the Rev. Charles Ackerson officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Jordan Cemetery Fund or the American Diabetes Association.
The Borgmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 13, 2019