Eileen was my sister in lawsmom (Christina).Over the years I had the pleasure of her company on numerous occasions. She always had a smile and hug for me. She comforted me after my mom passed. She sent my dad nice cards and snail mail notes he enjoyed. Always with a bit of humor and well wishes. She delivered a yummy basket of muffins to our family after our mom passed. I always remember how thoughtful that was. I can see her smile still. My heart goes out to her whole family. We were all lucky to have known her. Love , Judy

Judy

Family