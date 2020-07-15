July 11, 2020 -
Eileen Beverly Schultz Cognata, 75, Washington, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, with her family by her side, in St. Louis.
Eileen's family was the center of her life. Eileen had great pride in her three children, Tony, Chrisi and Troy, and her four grandchildren, Aiden, Jenifer, Hope and Conner, who were her source of great joy. She left behind her beloved brother, Wayne, and three in-laws, Angela, Leonard and Yukie.
Eileen Schultz met the love of her life, Donald J. Cognata, and this year marked their 55th wedding anniversary. They shared a beautiful marriage with a great love for one another. Eileen also worked as an office manager, selflessly as a schoolteacher, and was actively involved in helping others in her community.
Eileen's greatest gifts were her generosity, optimism and delightfully humorous conversations. She had a wonderful smile, an infectious laugh and beautiful green eyes. Her loving spirit and kind heart will live on in all of those who knew her and will always be remembered.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, with a funeral service Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a charitable donation in Eileen's name to Ascension Lutheran Church, Eileen Cognata Memorial (www.ascensionstl.com
) or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are in care of Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.