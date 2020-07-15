1/
Eileen B. Schultz Cognata
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 11, 2020 -

Eileen Beverly Schultz Cognata, 75, Washington, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, with her family by her side, in St. Louis.

Eileen's family was the center of her life. Eileen had great pride in her three children, Tony, Chrisi and Troy, and her four grandchildren, Aiden, Jenifer, Hope and Conner, who were her source of great joy. She left behind her beloved brother, Wayne, and three in-laws, Angela, Leonard and Yukie.

Eileen Schultz met the love of her life, Donald J. Cognata, and this year marked their 55th wedding anniversary. They shared a beautiful marriage with a great love for one another. Eileen also worked as an office manager, selflessly as a schoolteacher, and was actively involved in helping others in her community.

Eileen's greatest gifts were her generosity, optimism and delightfully humorous conversations. She had a wonderful smile, an infectious laugh and beautiful green eyes. Her loving spirit and kind heart will live on in all of those who knew her and will always be remembered.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, with a funeral service Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make a charitable donation in Eileen's name to Ascension Lutheran Church, Eileen Cognata Memorial (www.ascensionstl.com) or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in care of Kutis Affton Chapel, St. Louis.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 14, 2020
Eileen was my sister in lawsmom (Christina).Over the years I had the pleasure of her company on numerous occasions. She always had a smile and hug for me. She comforted me after my mom passed. She sent my dad nice cards and snail mail notes he enjoyed. Always with a bit of humor and well wishes. She delivered a yummy basket of muffins to our family after our mom passed. I always remember how thoughtful that was. I can see her smile still. My heart goes out to her whole family. We were all lucky to have known her. Love , Judy
Judy
Family
July 14, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved