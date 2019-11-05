Home

A funeral service for Eileen Borgmann, nee Bade, 91, Beaufort, will be Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Jordan United Church of Christ, Beaufort.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday Nov. 7, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Borgmann died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
She is survived by five sons, Charles "Chuck" Borgmann and wife Kathleen, William Borgmann and wife Diane, Raymond Borgmann and wife Kerri, all of Beaufort, Philip Borgmann and wife Terry, and Henry Borgmann and wife Michelle, all of Leslie; three daughters, Judy Sieve and husband Richard, Villa Ridge, Mary Jane Taylor and husband William, Union, and Polly Dierker and husband Steven, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 5, 2019
