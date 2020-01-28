|
A funeral Mass for Eileen Dittrich, nee Culleton, 69, Dittmer, will be Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Luebbering.
Burial will be at 12:45 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 3 to 8 p.m. and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dittrich died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Pete "Sonny" Dittrich, Dittmer; two sons, Matthew Dittrich, St. Clair, and Steven Dittrich and wife Hannah, Cedar Hill; two daughters, Colleen Dean and husband Justin, Potosi, and Kathleen Dittrich, Dittmer; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 28, 2020