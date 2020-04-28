|
|
|
A visitation for Eileen Foster, nee Faragher, 86, St. Clair, will be Friday, May 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Mrs. Foster died Monday, April 27, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, William Foster Jr., St. Clair, and John "Jack" Foster and wife Usana, Kansas City, Mo.; one daughter, Jamie Kelly and husband Darin, Ellisville; other relatives and many friends.
Due to COVID-19, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 28, 2020