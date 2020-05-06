|
|
Eileen Foster, nee Faragher, 86, St. Clair, departed this life Monday, April 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born Feb. 20, 1934, in St. Louis, daughter of James Clinton Faragher and wife Pauline, nee McKelvey. On Aug. 3, 1957, she was united in marriage to William Parmelee Foster, and three children came to bless this union.
Eileen was a Christian and member of St. Clair United Methodist Church, where she was an active member in past years. During her working years, she worked as the bookkeeper at her husband's business, Foster Consulting and Design, which was located in St. Clair for about 13 years. Eileen was an outgoing, civic-minded lady, and during those years was active in many city functions. When the kids were young, she served as a den mother and was a water safety instructor. She loved the water, and going to the beach and spending time on the river, especially with her family. She remained an avid reader throughout her life. The love and wonderful memories created with her family will never be forgotten.
Eileen is survived by three children, William P. Foster Jr., St. Clair, John C. Foster, known to all as Jack, and wife Usana, Kansas City, and Jamie Kelly and husband Darin, Ellisville; six grandchildren, John Michael Sikes and wife Jennifer, Southaven, Miss., Sarah Conway and husband Jake, St. Clair, Ryan and Jason Kelly, both of Ellisville, Gary Fluegel and Felicia, and Jennifer Brune and husband Cory, all of St. Clair; one brother, James Faragher, known to all as Mike, and wife Ann, Sullivan; one sister-in-law, Sally Eads, House Springs; eight great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Foster Sr., and her parents, James and Pauline Faragher.
Visitation was held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Clair United Methodist Church, St. Clair.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on May 6, 2020